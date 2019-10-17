PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is understood to support backing an amendment to a new vote on a withdrawal agreement that UK PM Johnson hopes to put before parliament on Saturday. bit.ly/2MkzQaK

- Britain and other developed economies are sitting on a corporate debt timebomb that could trigger another global financial crisis, the International Monetary Fund has warned. bit.ly/35EPKUX

The Guardian

- Trade union officials and MPs have expressed concerns about the prospect of British Steel being sold to the Turkish military pension fund Oyak. bit.ly/2nRQDsh

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a race against time to secure the DUP's backing for his newly negotiated Brexit deal as European Union leaders said they were ready to approve the agreement on Thursday if the prime minister succeeds. bit.ly/2BfTpKU

The Telegraph

- British lender Metro Bank Plc is under pressure from the Bank of England to hire an industry veteran as its next chairman, as the troubled lender braces for another set of financial results. bit.ly/2ptl9ZK

- British Member of Parliament Louise Ellman has quit the Labour party after 55 years as she said Jeremy Corbyn is "not fit to serve as our Prime Minister". bit.ly/2BjTw8a

Sky News

- Around 12,000 Asda workers are currently facing the layoffs next month for refusing to sign controversial new contracts. bit.ly/2VNVffn

- The liquidators of Thomas Cook's British operations have begin a process aimed at raising tens of millions of pounds from an auction of dozens of airport take-off and landing slots. bit.ly/2IVlviE (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)