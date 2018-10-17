PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British trade minister Liam Fox suggested on Tuesday that the UK may end up staying in transition for a "few more months" beyond the end of December 2020, according to a source. bit.ly/2QT1Lhu

UK's competition watchdog will scrutinise whether the proposed merger between J Sainsbury Plc and Asda will lessen shoppers' choice and the quality of groceries, petrol, toys, school uniforms and even small kitchen appliances. bit.ly/2CPu7Gj

The Guardian

WPP Plc is in advanced talks to buy the Financial Times's London headquarters for more than 90 million pounds ($118.67 million) in another significant break from the Martin Sorrell era. bit.ly/2OuZM5Y

British Prime Minister Theresa May will urge European Union leaders in Brussels on Wednesday to keep the door open to continuing Brexit negotiations, after a two-and-a-half hour cabinet meeting that underscored the challenge of bridging the gap between London and Brussels in the days ahead. bit.ly/2Afw2S3

The Telegraph

The Dutch government has led an 80 million pound rescue package to bankroll the loss-making activities of one of Britain’s train network Greater Anglia. bit.ly/2Ezlxxg

Britain will still have to pay the European Union up to 36 billion pounds if it fails to agree a trade deal, Philip Hammond has claimed, as Brussels said no deal is now "more likely than ever". bit.ly/2pWP35W

Sky News

PJT Partners resigned on Monday as the financial adviser to Elli Finance UK, Four Seasons's holding company, amid doubts over the care home group's future. bit.ly/2pVVJkt

Social media-first publisher Ladbible has snapped up rival Unilad following its financial collapse earlier this month. The deal to buy the company out of administration safeguards more than 200 jobs in Manchester and London. bit.ly/2QTano8

The Independent

German premium car brand Audi, a division of Volkswagen AG, has been fined 800 million euros ($925.76 million) by a public prosecutor in Germany over diesel emissions. ind.pn/2EsGrhv