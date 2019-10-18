PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flew back from Brussels with a Brexit deal last night and will spend the next 24 hours trying to sell it to MPs before a historic Saturday sitting of the Commons. bit.ly/2BhVJRL

- Domino's Pizza Group Plc named its Australian counterpart, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, as a potential buyer of its international business after announcing plans to sell the loss-making operations. bit.ly/2MnF9pG

The Guardian

- The International Monetary Fund's new managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, confessed she jumped for joy after hearing news of a Brexit breakthrough that she said would spare Britain significant economic damage. bit.ly/2o0ePsA

- The campaign against the multi-billion-pound expansion of Heathrow is on the verge of victory, shadow chancellor John McDonnell has claimed, as three court of appeal judges considered fresh legal challenges against a third runway. bit.ly/35LgqmO

The Telegraph

- Investors who fell victim to the collapse of Neil Woodford's business will "inevitably" sue the disgraced fund manager, top City lawyers said. bit.ly/32pJWwz

- Europe's biggest regional airline, Virgin Connect, the new name for Flybe could axe routes as a result of the so-called flight-shaming movement, its boss has claimed. bit.ly/2psMhYY

Sky News

- British supermarket group Asda has struck a deal to offload nearly 4 billion pounds ($5.15 billion) of the UK-based supermarket chain's pension liabilities, removing a hurdle to a standalone stock market listing. bit.ly/2VS5VKf

The Independent

- Britain's jobless rate is almost three times higher than official data suggests once "hidden unemployment" is included, according to new research by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Centre for Cities, a think tank based in Britain. bit.ly/2VR0VFo