PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British software group Scisys Plc is moving its headquarters to Dublin in Ireland to avoid the "potential adverse consequences" of Brexit. bit.ly/2J3PrrN

Raising exports will allow the UK to invest in the health service and reduce its budget deficit by up to 20 billion pounds ($26.20 billion), British trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday. bit.ly/2AfQmTt

The Guardian

British Prime Minister Theresa May has hinted that the UK could extend the Brexit transition period to allow more time for trade talks, but she dismayed leaders at a crunch Brussels summit by failing to offer any new ideas to break the impasse over the Irish border. bit.ly/2pVWj1K

The average price of a UK home increased by 3.2 percent in the year to August, to 232,797 pounds, in the lowest annual rate of growth since August 2013, according to the figures from the Office for National Statistics and Land Registry. bit.ly/2Oz5qV3

The Telegraph

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is continuing to hone its portfolio with the sale of its Danish oil fields to Norway's state-owned energy company for $1.9 billion. bit.ly/2CnhWzm

Britain's largest power generators have called on Chancellor Philip Hammond to resist watering down the carbon taxes which have helped wean the country off coal. bit.ly/2yLsqFu

Sky News

Fashion chain New Look is abandoning its entire Chinese operation as it tries to improve the fortunes of its domestic business. New Look will announce this week that it has appointed the property agent CBRE to find new tenants for many of the 130 stores it occupies in China. bit.ly/2J3Up83

The sale of Wembley Stadium has been called off after billionaire Shahid Khan withdrew his 600 million pound offer to the Football Association. bit.ly/2RWZrHp

The Independent

The 27 EU leaders have decided to shelve plans for a special Brexit summit in November until "decisive progress" is made in talks. The leaders did not believe enough progress had been made in discussions with the UK to move to a summit to wrap up a deal, according to EU sources familiar with the meeting. ind.pn/2OzU5UI