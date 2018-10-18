PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A disorderly Brexit would result in small companies postponing investments and cutting staff, the UK's Federation of Small Businesses has warned. bit.ly/2R0nlAy

BNP Paribas SA told its London-based staff this week that it would make up to 40 redundancies and would cut back on hiring as it tries to boost profits after a poor year. bit.ly/2QWNlwH

The Guardian

Sky Plc has delivered an ultimatum to broadcasters including Walt Disney Co and Discovery Inc to sort out their post-Brexit licensing plans by the end of 2018 or face being taken off its pay-TV service. bit.ly/2QZF1My

Gatwick Airport is proposing to spend 500 million pounds ($651.05 million) to widen its emergency runway and bring it into daily use as a second runway, as part of a plan to bring more than 100,000 additional flights a year to the airport by 2032. bit.ly/2pYcPhR

The Telegraph

Amazon.com Inc is investing in three regional hubs across the UK, creating more than 1,000 new skilled jobs in a move UK trade secretary Liam Fox hailed as a "signal to the world that the UK is very much open for business". bit.ly/2PfsRlP

HSBC Holdings Plc is poised to become the first overseas firm to list in China under plans to link the London and Shanghai stock exchanges. bit.ly/2QUu2E4

Sky News

Ben van Beurden, the head of oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc , has warned that the crisis over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be allowed to shake the security of energy supply. bit.ly/2Aj2zqn

Softbank Group Corp's Vision Fund is in talks to buy a stake in the British digital bank Acorn OakNorth Holdings in a deal that would indirectly make Saudi Arabia's sovereign investment vehicle a substantial investor. bit.ly/2NO7suY

The Independent

British Prime Minister Theresa May has faced fury from Tory MPs after she opened the door to extending the Brexit transition period by a year, keeping Britain tied to the EU up to the end of 2021. ind.pn/2OuKKxc