PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 2

Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to limit Britain's ability to strike free-trade deals after Brexit in a significant concession to the European Union aimed at breaking the deadlock in negotiations. bit.ly/2Qoa7gx

The Scottish-born chief executive of Pfizer Inc is standing down after almost eight years in charge of one of the world's biggest pharmaceuticals companies. bit.ly/2NWQorF

The Guardian

Controversial plans to chop down a German forest to build a vast coal mine should proceed because Germany needs the polluting fuel to keep the lights on, according to the state secretary in the country's energy ministry. bit.ly/2QiB6u6

Head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde has sounded the alarm over the global economy, warning of an economic slowdown triggered by rising trade protectionism and soaring levels of debt. bit.ly/2QjiUjU

The Telegraph

The UK will listen to "alternative ways" of delivering Brexit, Dominic Raab has said, amid increasing doubts about the viability of Theresa May's Chequers plan. bit.ly/2QoCGdU

The former directors and senior management of House of Fraser have been sacked by Sports Direct International Plc amid calls for an investigation into the collapse of the department store group. bit.ly/2Qq68jO

Sky News

British planes could be stopped from landing in the EU if Brexit talks fail, according to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. bit.ly/2QkYzLd

Xavier Rolet, the former chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), has been approached about taking on a top job at CQS, the asset manager run by one of the Conservative Party's most generous donors. bit.ly/2Qmuzyp

The Independent

Tesco Bank has been fined 16.4 million pounds ($21.39 million) by the Financial Conduct Authority over a 2016 cyber-attack which affected thousands of customers. ind.pn/2Ix0jyb ($1 = 0.7668 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)