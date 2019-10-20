PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 21

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Here are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes he "has the numbers" to ram his deal through the Commons by the end of the week, although the European Union is preparing to delay Brexit until February if he fails. bit.ly/31vG6Rj

- Visual effects firm DNEG, which has worked on films such as "No Time to Die" and "Captain Marvel", could have to pay HM Revenue & Customs more than 10 million pounds in back taxes and penalties, after details of an investigation came to light in disclosures filed last week. bit.ly/35OZQTf

The Guardian

- Bosses at PricewaterhouseCoopers will be grilled by members of Parliament on Tuesday over a possible conflict of interest after it emerged that the accountancy firm advised Thomas Cook executives about their pay and bonuses while it was also the travel company's external auditor. bit.ly/2p2j47p

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's hopes of winning a clear majority for his Brexit plan faced a new threat on Sunday night as the Labour party declared it would seek the backing of rebel Tories and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) for amendments that would force him to drop the deal – or accept a softer Brexit. bit.ly/31tFWKg

The Telegraph

- Advent International is close to committing to guarantees with the British government to ensure its 4 billion pound ($5.16 billion) takeover of Cobham Plc wins ministers' approval. bit.ly/360qCs2

- Oak Hill Capital Partners, the American private equity owner of the royal family's IT supplier, Pulsant, is lining up a sale of the business, which has offered tailored services to the queen for nearly a decade. bit.ly/35ReVDN

Sky News

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's long-serving retail banking chief Les Matheson is preparing to step down after a turbulent decade at the state-backed lender. bit.ly/2MYAiKU