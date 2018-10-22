PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Directors of Babcock International Group will discuss the closure of the Appledore shipyard at a board meeting next month. bit.ly/2PbMoU1

Baroness Vadera, the chairwoman of Santander UK, has been lined up to lead a government-backed review into the future of auditing in Britain. bit.ly/2PcjGT6

The Guardian

The chief executive of ITV has said now is the last chance for UK broadcasters to build a British Netflix, as the US streaming company grows at breakneck speed. bit.ly/2Pda9Lo

The Telegraph

The chairman of Lloyd's of London, Bruce Carnegie-Brown, has warned of a "crippling underinsurance crisis" which could leave developing countries unable to fund recovery efforts after a natural disaster. bit.ly/2PbNr6p

The Serious Fraud Office has charged Andreas Hauschild with conspiracy to defraud in connection with the Euribor rate-rigging scandal. bit.ly/2PeEDwD

Sky News

Former Paddy Power Betfair chief Breon Corcoran is to become the new boss of UK fintech company WorldRemit. bit.ly/2EyShGA

The majority of British businesses are preparing to launch contingency plans before Christmas as hopes of a Brexit deal fade, according to a survey of 236 businesses by the Confederation of British Industry. bit.ly/2PbVXCo

The Independent

Bank of England governor Mark Carney and two of his closest advisers claimed more than 100,000 pounds ($130,570.00) on travel costs in just three months, according to figures released by the Bank. ind.pn/2PioqX4