PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 22

Oct 22 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The European Union will continue to have supremacy over British law after Brexit day, according to a 110-page EU(Withdrawal Agreement) Bill. bit.ly/32BWyAJ

- Officials at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer confirmed on Monday that the "magic circle" practice would enforce stiff automatic financial penalties if internal investigations unearthed behaviour deemed to be unacceptable. bit.ly/2o4FnJ1

The Guardian

- Around 12,000 workers of British supermarket group Asda could lose their jobs next week, if they refuse to sign up to a new contract that will hit pay and benefits for thousands of workers. bit.ly/31ynAYC

- Luxury property developer Nick Candy is considering a takeover bid for Capital & Counties properties Plc (Capco) , the FTSE-250 real estate company that owns much of Earl's Court and Covent Garden in London. bit.ly/2MBYnba

The Telegraph

- Dutch production and distribution company Endemol Shine is on the brink of a 2 billion euros ($2.23 billion) takeover by television company Banijay, in a deal which will give the French a major slice of Britain's independent production industry. bit.ly/32CpecO

- Senior City figures are calling for an independent review by the Treasury into the Financial Conduct Authority's actions following the collapse of Neil Woodford's empire last week. bit.ly/2NdTrJ1

Sky News

- Billionaire Sanjeev Gupta has reignited talks with the British government about takeover of British Steel amid mounting concerns over the prospects for a deal financed by Turkey's military pension fund. bit.ly/31AOJdk