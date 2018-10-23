PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Leading investors in Patisserie Valerie want Luke Johnson, chairman of the troubled café chain, to give up control of an internal investigation into a 40 million pound ($51.86 million) hole in its accounts over concerns that the review is not sufficiently independent.bit.ly/2CyfN3Z

Britain' top retailers, including Harrods and Fortnum & Mason, have written to the chancellor asking him to scrap the government's proposal to digitise tax-free shopping. bit.ly/2CAdbmp

The Guardian

Self-driving car services could be on the streets of London within three years under a partnership between the private hire firm Addison Lee and the British driverless car pioneers Oxbotica. bit.ly/2AnM9wT

Premier Inn's owner, Whitbread Plc, is launching a no-frills hotel chain with small pod-style rooms as the company seeks to refocus its business after the sale of its cafe chain Costa Coffee to Coca-Cola Co. bit.ly/2AoJkvB

The Telegraph

The Serious Fraud Office is pressing its case for criminal charges to be reinstated against Barclays Plc in the High Court over its 11.8 billion pound emergency fundraising at the height of the financial crisis. bit.ly/2AntGAL

Vue cinemas has continued its spending spree, striking its largest acquisition to date by buying German chain CineStar for 222 million euros ($254.41 million). bit.ly/2Am4ABZ

Sky News

The supermarket chain Morrisons lost an appeal against a ruling that found it partly liable for a data breach, which saw sensitive details about staff posted on the web. bit.ly/2CyyJ2y

Online review platform Trustpilot has engaged Morgan Stanley to ‎raise tens of millions of pounds from investors. bit.ly/2CxRkvF

The Independent

BP Plc has been granted approval to drill for oil in the North Sea in a move described by environmental groups as "reckless" and "absurd". ind.pn/2CztyzB

Philips Chief Executive Frans van Houten has warned that Brexit threatens the UK's future as a manufacturing hub. ind.pn/2CAxS1A