October 23, 2019 / 1:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct 23

3 Min Read

Oct 23 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a Brexit delay of up to three months after Members of the Parliament derailed his plan to rush a deal through the Commons. bit.ly/2pHmeNW

- Britain's largest distributor of building materials Travis Perkins Plc said on Tuesday that it had delayed plans to sell its plumbing and heating business due economic certainity. bit.ly/2W4Yr6r

The Guardian

- UK Labour lawmaker and chair of parliament's business committee Rachel Reeves has launched a blistering attack on the accounting industry, accusing it of being complicit in the failure of Thomas Cook, Carillion and other firms, and called for urgent reform of the sector. bit.ly/2W5jSEw

- Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus launched an all-cash offer of 4.9 billion pounds ($6.31 billion)to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat in an attempt to scupper the company's planned merger with its Dutch rival Takeaway.com . bit.ly/2P8hWcS

The Telegraph

- British resource development company Sirius Mineral Plc will crash out of the FTSE 250 on Wednesday after a torrid year in which its share price collapsed. bit.ly/2qxBKMx

- The British Government will face another multi-billion pound Brexit bill if it cannot complete free trade negotiations with Europe by the middle of 2020. bit.ly/2pIKorn

Sky News

- British private company Bourne Leisure Group is expected to submit final offers for a £350 million auction of Sykes Holiday Cottages ahead of a deadline on Wednesday. bit.ly/2MB3PLz

The Independent

- British energy market regulator Ofgem has put plans forward of a new crackdown on Tuesday against energy firms after a string of company failures this year have left hundreds of thousands of consumers in limbo. bit.ly/2W44to0

$1 = 0.7766 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

