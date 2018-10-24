PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has called for "protections for workers" to ensure that the unfolding technological change does not divide society as in the Industrial Revolution. bit.ly/2Cy9pJY

Lloyds Banking Group Plc aims to become one of Britain's biggest players in the retirement planning and wealth management market after sealing a deal with Schroders Plc to create a new specialist group. bit.ly/2Cyk3R7

The Guardian

Britain's leading employers' organisation, Confederation of British Industry, has urged the government to end Brexit uncertainty after warning that the deadlocked talks have already led to plunging investment, waning business confidence and the sharpest fall in order books in three years. bit.ly/2CAMTAj

Amazon.com Inc has opened its first British fashion store, in the form of a central London pop-up where the retailer is seeking shoppers' views on its clothing ranges, prices and store experience. bit.ly/2CAkMBc

The Telegraph

McDonald's Corp is working on plans to end the use of plastic lids in its UK outlets, but a global seaweed shortage is constraining the rollout of other green initiatives such as biodegradable sauce sachets. bit.ly/2CDneXV

High street lender NatWest has identified nearly 2,000 business customers it thinks may need extra cash to get through Brexit and extended support to small companies by 2 billion pounds ($2.60 billion). bit.ly/2CAogUk

Sky News

A tie-up between Finncap and Cavendish will be announced on Wednesday, with the combined business seeking a public listing on London's AIM stock market. bit.ly/2Ap15e0

International Property Securities Exchange, which aims to pioneer the concept of a pure-play property exchange, has contacted the Football Association's advisers to propose a flotation of Wembley. bit.ly/2AoHoDu

The Independent

Uber Technologies Inc is raising its fares in London by 15 pence per mile next year to help drivers buy electric cars. ind.pn/2ApIj6C

Dyson will manufacture its new electric car at a plant in Singapore, it announced on Tuesday, adding that the choice of location was not related to Brexit but had been based on "supply chains, access to markets and the availability of the expertise". ind.pn/2ApJlzw ($1 = 0.7704 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)