PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24

Oct 24 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- A proposed deal to save Britain's second largest steelmaker British Steel was in doubt on Wednesday night after the official receiver from Turkey's military pension fund OYAK said that he would start talks with other potential buyers. bit.ly/2N6ZQWb

- Mike Ashley's retail group Sports Direct International Plc has appointed RSM as its auditor after it was dropped by Grant Thornton. bit.ly/341p8M3

The Guardian

- Heathrow's chief executive John Holland-Kaye has accused British Airways of acting against "the consumer and national interest" by attempting to slow down expansion of the airport and depriving passengers of lower fares. bit.ly/365EHEH

- A former chief executive of collapsed British travel firm Thomas Cook has insisted his successors were wrong to blame him for racking up the debts that capsized the company, as Members of Parliament continued their inquiry into the tour operator's collapse. bit.ly/342X5fz

The Telegraph

- Critics have attacked Link Fund Solutions, supervisor of British money manager Neil Woodford's collapsed equity income fund, for letting down customers. bit.ly/2N6DHr8

- Investor Aberdeen Standard Investments said internet conglomerate Prosus NV trying to buy Just Eat Plc must pay an extra 1 billion pounds ($1.29 billion)to take it over. bit.ly/2qHCfUF

Sky News

- British department store group Debenhams is close to naming Mark Gifford, a former Game and House of Fraser CFO, as its chairman. bit.ly/2N6Ew3c

- Small utility company Toto Energy has ceased trading on Wednesday, as the company failed to meet the 1 September deadline for renewable energy payments due from all suppliers, according to British regulator Ofgem. bit.ly/32Hx4Cd

The Independent

- British Liberal Democrat party leader Jo Swinson said companies should have a new "duty of care" to ensure they take legal responsibility for deforestation and other environmental damage linked to their operations overseas. bit.ly/2qAXlnj