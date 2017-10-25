PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- AA Plc has demanded that its former Chairman Bob Mackenzie hand back more than 1 million pounds in bonuses after allegations of a second incident of misconduct. bit.ly/2z5oli0

- Bondholders, pensions trustees and the banks have offered respite to Carillion Plc, offering the construction, caretaker and cleaning group a 190-million-pound lifeline through next year. bit.ly/2z3vdw8

The Guardian

- Britain's biggest rent-to-own retailer, BrightHouse, faces a 14.8-million-pound bill to compensate nearly 250,000 customers as part of a clampdown on the sector by Britain's financial regulator. bit.ly/2z6vGh2

- The rapid rise in UK consumer debt to 200 billion pounds from car finance, personal loans and credit cards is unsustainable at current growth rates and should raise "red flags" for the major lenders, ratings agency Standard & Poor's has warned. bit.ly/2z4CU5d

The Telegraph

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has confirmed the sale of its stake in settlement house Euroclear to Intercontinental Exchange Inc for 275 million pounds ($360.99 million). bit.ly/2z5roXt

- BP Plc's Norwegian oil and gas spin-off Aker BP ASA has grown its North Sea presence by a third in a $2 billion swoop on the Norwegian assets owned by US oil giant Hess Corp. bit.ly/2z4AdAW

Sky News

- Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc is lining up a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive Irene Dorner as its next chairman in an appointment that will complete the only all-female leadership team among the UK's 350 biggest public companies. bit.ly/2iwHq5z

- Draper Esprit Plc will announce on Wednesday that it has bought two investment funds‎ from Seedcamp, an early-stage investor which has backed hundreds of companies, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2iyjzCy

The Independent

- The President of the European Council Donald Tusk on Tuesday said Brexit negotiations could end in "no Brexit" if the British government wanted to, suggesting that the UK could still decide to reverse Brexit. ind.pn/2iwkFyK