PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain is preparing for trade negotiations with almost two dozen nations after they objected to the terms it proposed for its World Trade Organisation membership after Brexit. bit.ly/2PW0y91

Sky Plc's Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch has said he will "stick around" for the foreseeable future as the pay-TV business expands further into Europe after its 30.6 billion pound ($39.23 billion) takeover by Comcast Corp. bit.ly/2PWcuaO

The Guardian

Sergio Bucher, Chief Executive of Debenhams Plc has called on the government to end the "preferential" tax regime for online retailers as the department store said it could close almost a third of its stores, putting about 4,000 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2PUMD2X

The furniture and floorings company ScS Group Plc is to close all of its concessions at House of Fraser (IPO-HFD.L) after sales slumped by more than half following the stricken department store chain being bought by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct. bit.ly/2PXCpyM

The Telegraph

The finance boss of Lloyds Banking Group, George Culmer, who helped steer the Banking Group back from the brink after the financial crisis is retiring next summer, leaving the bank searching for a replacement to guide it through the aftermath of Brexit. bit.ly/2Q034ex

British Airways has admitted that 185,000 additional sets of personal data may have been stolen during a cyber attack last month. bit.ly/2PStgHL

Sky News

The treasury plans to unveil a feasibility ‎study into the use of defined contribution pensions to fund so-called patient capital investment opportunities. bit.ly/2PR91ds

The UK's biggest bikes retailer, Halfords Group Plc, ended discussions with Evans Cycles' advisers in the last few days, having tabled an offer for the business last month. bit.ly/2PVYyh1

The Independent

J Sainsbury Plc has announced a new partnership with high street fashion brand Oasis, with plans to open five concessions in store by next spring. ind.pn/2PR8M22

BT Group Plc has appointed Worldpay boss Philip Jansen as its new chief executive, replacing Gavin Patterson. ind.pn/2PSs0o1