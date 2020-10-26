PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK special forces troopers stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight on Sunday night and apprehended seven stowaways after they were discovered by the crew and became violent. bit.ly/2Tmafkk

- UK regulators are considering plans to allow banks to start paying dividends again next year as part of a deal to boost lending and support the economy. bit.ly/2HxrIDK

The Guardian

The UK prime minister Boris Johnson and the home secretary Priti Patel are accused of endangering the personal safety of lawyers through their abusive attacks on the profession and should apologise, more than 800 former judges and senior legal figures have said in a letter sent to the Guardian. bit.ly/31FREV5

Royal Mail is to hire a record 33,000 temporary workers for the Christmas period – two-thirds more than usual – to handle the UK festive parcel frenzy triggered by the surge in online shopping. bit.ly/31IbtLd

The Telegraph

The UK's cabinet office struck a deal worth up to 119 million pounds ($155.28 million) with one of the world's biggest marketing companies for a Covid campaign three weeks before the country went into a national lockdown, official filings show. bit.ly/3jy78Ah

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shareholders are demanding a massive overhaul of the sprawling business ahead of a crunch vote on Monday on a deeply discounted 2 billion pounds rights issue. bit.ly/3kvQzpZ

Sky News

British technology company PrimaryBid will announce on Monday that it has secured 38 million pounds of new equity from new shareholders including the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), OMERS Ventures and Fidelity International Strategic Ventures. bit.ly/3jwTMnY