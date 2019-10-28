PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Freeup, which is developing technology to offer salary advances to workers, has been sold to SoftBank-backed finance firm Greensill. bit.ly/36aPDk6

Retail investors may be separated from institutional funds to protect individuals better in the wake of the collapse of Neil Woodford's business, the head of the Financial Conduct Authority has said. bit.ly/2Jtx7d7

The Guardian

Mike Ashley has stepped up his campaign for an investigation into the collapse of Debenhams, claiming MPs are more interested in their own PR than rooting out corporate wrongdoing. bit.ly/2BPykqR

Britannia Hotels has been rated the worst hotel chain in UK for the seventh year in a row, with guests repeatedly describing its rooms as "filthy" and complaining about mouldy bathrooms and peeling paintwork. bit.ly/2NlrhvH

The Telegraph

U.S. health giant Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is plotting a break up of Priory Group, best known for its 5,000-pounds-a-week celebrity rehab in West London used by model Kate Moss and actor Johnny Depp. bit.ly/2NgpJ5T

Metro Bank Plc has been left more than 2 million pounds ($2.56 million) out of pocket after the collapse of Orla Kiely, the fashion brand favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge and model Alexa Chung. bit.ly/36b6SC1

Sky News

MW&L Capital Partners, a private investment vehicle launched last year, is to become a substantial shareholder in Well-Safe Solutions with an investment of more than 65 million pounds. bit.ly/32W6C7S