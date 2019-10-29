PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The chief executive and biggest shareholder in Ferrexpo Plc has stood aside temporarily while he deals with allegations of embezzlement in Ukraine. bit.ly/2MUvYh2

The government has short-listed five sites for the first Virgin Galactic spaceport in Britain, Sir Richard Branson said on Monday, as the company made its stock market debut in New York. bit.ly/2BRM5Fy

The Guardian

LVMH on Monday made a $14.5 billion bid to buy Tiffany & Co, known for its engagement rings and ties to Hollywood glamour, as the owner of Louis Vuitton and Bulgari seeks to expand in jewellery. bit.ly/36e2WjX

Britain's biggest retailers have been ramping up their stockpiling efforts to record levels in the run-up to Brexit, according to the Confederation of British Industry. bit.ly/2JwtPpv

The Telegraph

Former Skyscanner and Just Eat backer Vitruvian Partners has won the race to buy Sykes Cottages in a deal worth 375 million pounds($482.18 million). bit.ly/32Wzhtl

Private members' club network Soho House has netted a $100 million investment to fund expansion around the world, despite a rise in losses. bit.ly/2MStTlu

Sky News

Goals Soccer Centres, the chain of 5-a-side football pitches, has called in the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to examine an apparent accounting fraud that has forced it off the London stock market. bit.ly/2BRL6W0

HSBC holdings Plc is to step up costly restructuring plans after it reported a bigger than expected fall in quarterly profits and said business had become "more challenging" in recent months. bit.ly/34k8VCb

The Independent

Fracking firm Cuadrilla will make small "goodwill payments" to residents near its Lancashire drilling site who claim their homes have been damaged by an earthquake. bit.ly/2BSP8NH ($1 = 0.7777 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)