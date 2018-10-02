PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 3

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prime Minister Theresa May, in her speech at the Conservative Party conference, will insist that Britain's "best days lie ahead" as she seeks to rally her divided party and country today before the final weeks of Brexit talks. bit.ly/2O0uHXT

The trade association for investment management firms has said it is "deeply troubled" by the prospect of some Unilever Plc retail investors being disenfranchised over the company's plans to relocate to the Netherlands. bit.ly/2O0P1IC

The Guardian Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has threatened to sue Jean-Claude Juncker for damages, accusing the EU president of pushing up Rome's cost of borrowing by likening Italy to Greece. bit.ly/2O0u9Bj

The Telegraph

The chair of the Financial Conduct Authority has warned against loosening financial regulations after Brexit, in a speech that seemed to contradict the government position as laid out by a minister. bit.ly/2O0Tkni

Carlos Tavares, chief executive of the PSA Group, has renewed his criticism of a 'no-deal' Brexit, stating that there would be "severe consequences" for British elements of the group. bit.ly/2NYqJ1L

Sky News

JD Sports Fashion Plc and Sports Direct International Plc both tabled indicative offers for Evans Cycles last week, pitting them against Halfords Group Plc and a number of financial investors. bit.ly/2NVQGz3

Amazon.com Inc has raised the minimum wage for all its employees in the UK and the United States, after facing stinging criticism over the wealth of its founder and working conditions. bit.ly/2O3E7lv

The Independent

Businesses across the UK have come out in force to strongly reject the government's latest proposals to slash "low-skilled" immigration after Brexit. ind.pn/2O0LQka