PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

HSBC Holdings Plc made its first concrete acknowledgment Monday that the trade war between the United States and China could hit its vast trade finance operations when it set aside a small but symbolic $71 million. bit.ly/2CPtlIv

The Restaurant Group Plc, the company behind the Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito restaurant brands, is in advanced talks over an audacious 600 million pounds ($768 million) swoop on the Wagamama chain. bit.ly/2CQo6IM

The Guardian

Vices including online gambling, smoking cigarettes and drinking wine or champagne will be hit by increased "sin" taxes, but lovers of beer and spirits escaped with an unexpected duty freeze in Philip Hammond's budget. bit.ly/2COt0Wx

The Telegraph

Online tech giants including Google and Facebook Inc are to be hit with a digital services tax worth up to 400 million pounds per year, as British Finance minister Philip Hammond used the Budget to take the lead in a global push to tax Silicon Valley while limiting the pain felt on Britain's struggling high streets. bit.ly/2CPco0J

Britain's biggest care homes operator Four Seasons is up for sale after H/2 Capital Partners, the American hedge fund that controls much of its 500 million pound debt pile, stepped in. bit.ly/2COSW4c

Sky News

Virgin Money owner CYBG is facing a beefed-up legal complaint from small business customers (SME) who allege that it mis-sold loans whose costs pushed some into insolvency. bit.ly/2COzpRv

British academic Matthew Hedges, 31, has been released on bail in the United Arab Emirates. He was accused of spying in the UAE and detained when he was leaving Dubai Airport on 5 May. bit.ly/2COlFGq

The Independent

Uber Technologies Inc will face the Court of Appeal in the UK on Tuesday in a landmark case which could set a precedent for millions of precarious workers in the gig economy. ind.pn/2CQB1Kr

The Financial Conduct Authority reported that complaints to financial firms increased for the fourth successive half-year period to hit 4.13 million, a 10 per cent increase compared with the previous six-month period. ind.pn/2ER0lD1