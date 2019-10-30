PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's accounting regulator has fined an audit partner at Deloitte for misconduct relating to the audit of a subsidiary of Serco Group Plc. bit.ly/2PASsp3

The African Export Import Bank, known as Afreximbank, has postponed its London initial public offering "in light of unfavourable market conditions". bit.ly/36hiwv5

The Guardian

Asda is raising the hourly rate paid to its supermarket staff by 18p next year amid a row with staff over new contracts that has left thousands of staff facing the sack this weekend. bit.ly/34hwGKL

Marks and Spencer will start offering a "buy now, pay later" service on its website next month as it tries to attract younger customers and boost trade going into the key Christmas period. bit.ly/2qVXD8D

The Telegraph

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot-Vauxhall-owner PSA Group are in talks about a merger to create a $50 billion automotive powerhouse. bit.ly/34aBgKW

The government has given green light for Inmarsat Plc , Britain's largest satellite company, to be acquired by private equity bidders. bit.ly/2WpfC2K

Sky News

The new chairman of J Sainsbury, Britain's third-largest supermarket chain, is plotting a boardroom shake-up months after the collapse of its 15 billion pounds ($19.29 billion) merger with rival Asda. bit.ly/2q6O85S

Royal Mail Plc says it will hold union talks, without preconditions, if the postal workers' union agrees to rule out a national strike before Christmas. bit.ly/2pnSq9b