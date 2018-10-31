PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Accountancy firm Grant Thornton, which has attracted national attention in recent months over a spat between its partners and its chief executive, has been criticised by High Court Judge Sally Barber for bringing a "misconceived, vexatious and irresponsible" legal challenge. bit.ly/2P1J4eK

Luke Johnson, Patisserie Valerie's executive chairman, is facing mounting pressure to step down from the Patisserie Holdings audit committee ahead of a shareholder meeting to approve a 15.7 million pound ($19.94 million) rescue share issue. bit.ly/2OX9s9I

The Guardian

Finance minister Philip Hammond has been warned that he is gambling with the future health of the UK's public finances after handing out tax cuts to the rich while finding extra money for the NHS by increasing national borrowing. bit.ly/2OWPPi9

Employers will be expected to check whether EU nationals have the right to work in the UK if there is a no-deal Brexit, even though it will be almost impossible to assess this and the nature of the checks remain unknown, Caroline Nokes, the immigration minister, has told MPs. bit.ly/2P4hjCE

The Telegraph

Dozens of stores belonging to Evans Cycles will be shut after the stricken bike retailer became the latest high street name to be snapped up by the retail tycoon Mike Ashley. bit.ly/2OXAopU

WH Smith Plc has taken a bold step into the U.S. market with a 155 million pound deal for airports-based electronics retailer InMotion that will double the size of its international business. bit.ly/2P4i2Uo

Sky News

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito restaurant brands owner Restaurant Group Plc has agreed to buy the Wagamama chain in a 559 million pound ($710.10 million) deal. bit.ly/2P1CB3y

Malcolm Offord, who spent 16 years at the buyout firm Charterhouse before retiring at the end of 2013, has been in talks with David Cameron to take a key role in a new $1 billion fund to invest in the UK and China. bit.ly/2P1CSU8

The Independent

Phone insurance provider Liberty Mutual Insurance has been fined 5.3 million pounds for unfairly denying customers' claims over a five-year period. ind.pn/2P1Jwts ($1 = 0.7872 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)