PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers.

The Times

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has called on firms to take a longer-term view when reporting on risks such as Brexit and climate change in their annual reports. bit.ly/333tkuH

Trade union leaders are demanding urgent talks with PSA , the French owner of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port car plant, as it negotiates a potential merger with Fiat Chrysler worth almost $50 billion. bit.ly/2BTwRQ bit.ly/2BTwRQz

The Guardian

Twitter will ban all political advertising, the company's CEO has announced, in a move that will increase pressure on Facebook over its controversial stance to allow politicians to advertise false statements. bit.ly/348L48i

Facebook has agreed to pay a 500,000 pounds ($645,250.00) fine to the Information Commissioner's Office over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, ending more than a year of litigation between the UK regulator and social network. bit.ly/2NpgBfr

The Telegraph

Luxury jeweller Boodles is working with miner Hummingbird Resources and metal refiner Betts Metals to produce earrings, necklaces and bracelets using so-called 'single mine origin' gold. bit.ly/322g5cx

Boris Johnson has sparked speculation he could call a halt to fracking following years of protests over the controversial gas extraction technique. bit.ly/2qalzEE

Sky News

Inflexion Private Equity has teamed up with Soccerworld, a Scottish leisure group, to buy Goals Soccer Centres' assets. bit.ly/2WCEDbb

Liquidators of Thomas Cook have rebuffed an approach from rival TUI to acquire some of its intellectual property assets as they try to finalise a sale of the 178 year-old brand. bit.ly/326XpbO