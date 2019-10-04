PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 4 (Reuters)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The chief executive of Imperial Brands Plc, Alison Cooper, has been ousted after long-running investor discontent came to a head in the wake of last week's profit warning. bit.ly/2OhZVbL

- United Kingdom's second-biggest care home operator, Four Seasons, has withheld rent payments to landlords without warning, raising fears over its future and the care of thousands of vulnerable residents. bit.ly/2Igmz0r

The Guardian

- Netflix received a 57,000 euros ($62,551.80) tax rebate from the UK government last year, despite making an estimated 700 million pounds ($863.87 million) from British subscribers bingeing on fare from The Crown to Stranger Things. bit.ly/334Iks7

- Britain has edged closer to its first recession since the financial crisis after the country's dominant service sector unexpectedly plunged into contraction last month, in a sign of the mounting stress facing the economy as Brexit looms. bit.ly/35684Gn

The Telegraph

- Thomas Cook Plc's collapse is expected to cost the taxpayer an extra 60 million pounds in unpaid wages, holiday pay and redundancy fees. bit.ly/2OjU31C

- Founder of Ted Baker Plc Ray Kelvin has seen 215 million pounds wiped off his fortune after the scandal-hit retailer plunged into the red and warned of more pain to come. bit.ly/2pJtl8w

Sky News

- Spain plans to spend 300 million euros to support companies affected by the collapse of travel operator Thomas Cook Plc. bit.ly/2Il9JxX

- Paris-based PAI Partners is in discussions about an acquisition of Hain Daniels Group, the UK-based operation of Hain Celestial Group Inc. bit.ly/32Vy5pM

The Independent

- Women affected by controversial adjustments made to the state pension age, which campaigners say unlawfully discriminates against women born in the 1950s, have lost their landmark High Court battle against the government. bit.ly/2IiifxC

- More than 220 jobs are under threat at an Ineos manufacturing plant as the chemicals giant consults on whether to close the site. bit.ly/354N1DQ