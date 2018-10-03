PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Prime Minister Theresa May has declared that Britain's decade of austerity is over with a pledge to increase public spending after Brexit. bit.ly/2Qth3ZP

A senior official at the Financial Conduct Authority held undisclosed meetings with a Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc executive while the lender was subject to a highly sensitive regulatory investigation into its scandal-hit restructuring unit, the Times can reveal. bit.ly/2Qr17aq

The Guardian

Amazon.com Inc has been criticised for slashing benefits for UK warehouse workers, offsetting at least half of a big pay rise announced this week. The removal of employee share and incentive schemes could cost thousands of workers 1,500 pounds in a single year, according to the GMB union, which accused the online retailer of imposing "a stealth tax on its own wage increase." bit.ly/2QvDI87

The world economy is at risk of another financial meltdown, following the failure of governments and regulators to push through all the reforms needed to protect the system from reckless behaviour, the International Monetary Fund has warned. bit.ly/2Qu8bDd

The Telegraph

Demand for copper will surge over the next five years thanks to China's huge global lending programme, according to the world's biggest miner, BHP Billiton. bit.ly/2QvBjKD

France warned on Wednesday that it would prefer Britain to crash out of Europe without a deal rather than accept a compromise that undermined the integrity of the European Union. bit.ly/2QvCx8H

Sky News

KPMG, the "big four" accountancy firm, has rejected overtures from private equity investors interested in buying its UK restructuring business amid intense scrutiny of the audit profession's efforts to navigate conflicts of interest. bit.ly/2QtfYBf

The chairman of Crossrail, the 15 billion pounds ($19.41 billion) project connecting east and west London, is preparing to step down weeks after it emerged that the line's opening would be delayed well into next year. bit.ly/2O2UPB9

The Independent

Tesco Plc Chief Executive Dave Lewis said that ensuring supplies of food remain uninterrupted was the "single biggest challenge" facing supermarkets as UK prepares to leave the EU. ind.pn/2QqCJG0