PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 7

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Liberty House, the leading British steel group is to publish consolidated accounts and appoint a board of directors for the first time in response to a stream of criticism over the business's lack of transparency. bit.ly/2MmGETS

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in talks last night to save his Brexit plan after being warned by European leaders that the deal would not be approved at next week's crunch summit unless he backed down. bit.ly/2ViawFb

The Guardian

- French President Emmanuel Macron has given UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson until the end of the week to fundamentally revise his Brexit plan, in a move that increases the chances of the negotiations imploding within days. bit.ly/35e7ar4

- Proposed reforms of international tax rules by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will only claw back 5% of profits, and could end up worsening global inequality, analysis by tax campaigners has found. bit.ly/2VlaRGV

The Telegraph

- Thomas Cook bosses were warned ahead of its collapse that creditor claims could top 10 billion pounds ($12.33 billion), as a complex network of off-balance-sheet guarantees unwound. bit.ly/2Vk7HmM

- Peel Holdings tycoon John Whittaker is in talks with ATP, one of Europe's biggest pension funds, about a potential sale of a stake in Peel Ports, as he ­attempts to wind down his struggling business ­empire.bit.ly/33il9e3

Sky News

- John Kingman who oversaw Britain's bailout of its banks during 2008 crisis is being lined up as the chairman of the financial services arm of Tesco Plc bit.ly/30PNl68

- The final Thomas Cook passengers returning to the UK after the company's collapse will land in Manchester early on Monday morning. bit.ly/35eJClV