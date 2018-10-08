PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 8

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British troops are preparing to battle Russia's military might with a fleet of commercial drones costing less than £1,000 each. bit.ly/2zWlabq

Royal Bank of Scotland is considering ditching its corporate name after suffering severe reputational damage from the financial crisis and 10 years of painful restructuring, according to the bank’s chairman. bit.ly/2QBbtof

The Guardian

Tesco Plc's chief executive, Dave Lewis, has called for the introduction of an "Amazon tax" on online sales to prevent more high street chains from going to the wall. bit.ly/2RyWSLy

The Telegraph

Apple Inc is in talks with BT Plc over a partnership designed to boost the push of both companies into pay-TV, The Daily Telegraph can reveal. bit.ly/2E29Qid

Pension tax relief will be cut to pay for the NHS, Philip Hammond is expected to announce in the Budget. bit.ly/2Nyjj0k

Sky News

The boss of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc has told Sky News that it could take another decade for British customers to trust banks again. bit.ly/2REnPO2

The founder of French Connection Group Plc is preparing to bring the curtain down on half a century at the helm of the retailer he founded by sounding out buyers for his controlling stake. bit.ly/2NtDOuQ

The Independent

Two runners competing in the Cardiff Half Marathon have died after collapsing at the finish line. ind.pn/2Rwf0pn

John McDonnell has confirmed that Labour would scrap the universal credit benefit system, saying "it’s just not sustainable, it’ll have to go". ind.pn/2Pf3YDb