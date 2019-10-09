PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Three former Barclays executives lied to the market by hiding 322 million pound ($393.61 million) in extra fees that the bank paid to Qatar in return for vital funding during the global credit crisis, a court was told. bit.ly/30Wx2om

- Spanish infrastructure group Cellnex Telecom SA has agreed to buy Arqiva's telecoms unit for 2 billion pound in a deal that would make it the biggest independent operator of wireless infrastructure in Britain. bit.ly/35hGUwe

The Guardian

- The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney has warned major corporations that they have two years to agree rules for reporting climate risks before global regulators devise their own and make them compulsory.

- UK's competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority has accused the U.S. guitar maker Fender Musical Instruments Corporation of fixing prices illegally by restricting online discounts on its guitars. bit.ly/2VpyqhR

The Telegraph

- Aston Martin Lagonda Holdings denied on Tuesday that it is struggling to find a suitable candidate to join its board as an independent director. bit.ly/3207LuB

- Chinese CCTV firm Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co with over one million cameras in Britain has been blacklisted by United States President Donald Trump for allegedly spying on persecuted Muslim minorities. bit.ly/3235LBS

Sky News

- More than 300 jobs are at risk after a baggage handling Swedish firm Aviator Airpotr Alliance AB said it was ceasing operations at Manchester Airport following the collapse of Thomas Cook. bit.ly/2IAWYiP

- Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc is bracing itself for crunch talks with its lenders as it races to finalise half-year results that have been delayed amid an accounting crisis. bit.ly/2pSs6nq