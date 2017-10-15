PRESS DIGEST- British Business - October 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Russia is funding Taliban military operations against NATO in Afghanistan through a covert programme of laundered fuel sales, the Times has learnt from members of the militant group and Afghan officials. bit.ly/2xHw6p7

- British Prime Minister Theresa May will fly to Brussels on Monday for emergency talks with European leaders to break the impasse on Brexit. bit.ly/2glxZFt

The Guardian

- Hillary Clinton embarked on a speaking tour of Britain with a message that the Brexit referendum was won on the basis of a big lie and warning that Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, has been conducting a "cyber cold war" against the west. bit.ly/2hIqF3n

- A powerful cross-party group of members of parliament is drawing up plans that would make it impossible for Prime Minister Theresa May to allow Britain to crash out of the European Union without a deal in 2019. bit.ly/2kQl1kz

The Telegraph

- A report backed by the National Health Service Confederation suggests that tens of thousands of British pensioners living in Europe could be forced to return home if the government is unable to strike a deal with the European Union to continue existing healthcare arrangements. bit.ly/2xHcdmV

Sky News

- Ireland and large parts of UK are on alert as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia brings gusts of up to 80 miles per hour from the Atlantic. bit.ly/2yqgevi

- UKIP's new leader Henry Bolton has called for Britain to aim for zero net migration to stop the country being "swamped". bit.ly/2ykgJr1