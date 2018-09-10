PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Debenhams has asked KPMG to help compile a list of options, which could include plans to hand back excess store space to landlords and a company voluntary arrangement, an insolvency process that allows retailers to close shops and reduce rents to cut costs. bit.ly/2wWJffH

- Berkshire Hathaway will say on Monday that its property division has signed a franchise deal with Kay & Co, the London-based estate agent. bit.ly/2wZ5rWz

The Guardian

- Entertainment One , the company behind The Hunger Games and Peppa Pig, is braced for a shareholder revolt this week over its chief executive's pay packet, for the second year in a row. bit.ly/2x1A5ym

- The John Lewis Partnership made more than 1,800 people redundant in the year to the end of June, nearly three times the level in the previous year, as it cut costs amid a profits slump. bit.ly/2wVnsoE

The Telegraph

- The chairman of John Lewis, Charlie Mayfield has ­rejected growing calls for online retailers to be hit with a so-called "Amazon tax", instead urging traditional players to adapt more quickly. bit.ly/2wZJQNI

- British Airways is facing a 500 million pound ($646.30 million) group action lawsuit over its handling of last week's cyber attack that ­accessed 382,000 customers' personal data. bit.ly/2x17f10

Sky News

- Dogs will be banned from all Wetherspoons pubs from Monday, the food and drink chain has confirmed. bit.ly/2wYMZgC