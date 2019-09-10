PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 10

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has called for a radical shake-up at AT&T after buying 1.2 percent of its shares. bit.ly/2m2WmKl

- Ambitious plans to almost double revenues at Abcam plc in the next five years have been met with scepticism by the City over fears that they amounted to "jam tomorrow". bit.ly/2k8D85w

The Guardian

- Amazon.com Inc received 241 million euros ($266.26 million) in tax credits last year that it can deduct from future bills for its European business, despite efforts by authorities in Brussels to ensure the company pays more tax. bit.ly/2kAPweI

- The start of a 48-hour walkout by British Airways pilots forced the national carrier to cancel virtually all flights on Monday, with no sign of a resolution ahead of more planned strikes. bit.ly/2m9ENsp

The Telegraph

- Lloyds and Barclays have both been forced to increase their provisions for payouts with Lloyds setting aside another 1.8 billion pounds ($2.22 billion) and Barclays coughing up 1.6 billion pounds ($1.97 billion). bit.ly/2kAXjcz

- Billionaire investor George Soros is holding discussions about selling his stake in British ultrafast broadband venture Hyperoptic in a deal that is expected to value the company at more than 500 million pounds. bit.ly/2lER1ZN Sky News

- Bus companies in England have pledged to buy only ultra-low or zero emission vehicles by 2025 to substantially cut carbon emissions. bit.ly/2m32lyN

- Sage Group Plc, the FTSE-100 technology group, is in talks to sell Sage Pay, the division that processes payments for thousands of small business customers. bit.ly/2lKQfKQ