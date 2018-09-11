PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Williams Grand Prix Holdings, parent company of the Williams Formula One motor racing team, is working with Unipart, the motor components group, to start production for Aston Martin's first electric supercar, the RapidE. (bit.ly/2MlTnnM)

- The boss of the European division of Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, says it is stockpiling ingredients and finished confectionery and biscuits in case of a no-deal Brexit. (bit.ly/2Mj97YT)

The Guardian

- Network Rail has sold thousands of railway arches to investors Telereal Trillium and Blackstone Property Partners as part of a 1.5 billion pound ($1.95 billion) property deal but vowed that businesses working from the spaces, which have raised fears about rent rises, would be protected by a "tenants charter". (bit.ly/2wXYAN0)

- Aston Martin has appointed Penny Hughes, a former Coca-Cola executive, as its chair as the luxury carmaker prepares for a 5 billion pound stock market flotation. (bit.ly/2x3XShd)

The Telegraph

- International Consolidated Airlines Group SA's British Airways is facing a 500 million pounds group action lawsuit over its handling of last week's cyber attack that accessed 382,000 customers' personal data. (bit.ly/2x2kj6q)

- Shareholders have backed Clydesdale Bank's 1.7 billion pounds all-share takeover of Virgin Money, and top investors believe it could start a buying spree. (bit.ly/2N1J91k)

Sky News

- France is headed to the European Court of Justice to establish whether it can force companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google to de-list search results globally. (bit.ly/2x4gDBj)

- Associated British Foods Plc, which owns fashion retailer Primark, has warned the stronger pound will result in a 20 million pound hit to its sales. (bit.ly/2x3Z44b)

The Independent

- The Co-operative Group ltd has joined a price war among funeral providers, offering to beat the quote of any competitor. Co-op's funeral care arm also announced on Monday that it had reduced the cost of its lowest-priced "Simple" funeral by 100 pounds to 1,895 pounds. (ind.pn/2x1NpTu)