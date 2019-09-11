PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- German carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG said the Mini factory near Oxford will close from Oct. 31 in the event of a no-deal Brexit, with thousands of workers at the plant going unpaid. bit.ly/2kuVvSz

- Bovis Homes Group Plc is back in talks with Galliford Try Plc to buy its housing business three months after an earlier offer was rejected as too low and not in the interests of shareholders. bit.ly/2k9Ww1Z

The Guardian

- Danish politician Margrethe Vestager, who has taken on Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, will stay in charge of Europe's competition rules and take charge of European Union's digital policy. bit.ly/2kfi2Tc

- The British edition of Marie Claire, published by TI Media, a subsidiary of Time Inc, is to cease publication after 31 years as the monthly women's title joins a growing list of magazines that have succumbed to the shift to digital reading. bit.ly/2k7wNHu

The Telegraph

- Dangers posed to Britain's car industry by Brexit have been likened to a "train crash" by Carlos Tavares, chief executive officer of French carmaker PSA Group, at the Frankfurt motor show. bit.ly/2m51EFb

- JD Wetherspoon plc's boss Tim Martin has sought to quell angry brewers by promising that they will not have to pay for sweeping cuts to the price of a pint. bit.ly/2kDHKAU

Sky News

- British hedge fund manager Man Group Plc will announce on Wednesday that President Jonathan Sorrell is leaving the company after eight years. bit.ly/2kfbYKq

- Sports Direct International Plc is pleading with the big four accountants to pitch for its audit contract after warning that a smaller firm would be unable to perform the role. bit.ly/2lNwUZ8