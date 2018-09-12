PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 12

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Treasury has confirmed that Mark Carney will remain governor of the Bank of England until the end of January 2020, extending his period in office by seven months.(bit.ly/2x3O07S)

- The chairman of Debenhams Plc has hit back at suggestions that the retail chain may be looking into an insolvency process, saying it is "simply not true." (bit.ly/2x1TFLE)

The Guardian

- Ralf Speth, the chief executive of Britain's biggest car manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, told Prime Minister Theresa May that the company's factories faced grinding to a halt and "tens of thousands" of jobs in the sector could be lost if she failed to reach an agreement with Brussels on Britain's planned withdrawal from the European Union. (bit.ly/2x5GAB9)

- Plans for a new nuclear power station in Cumbria are on the verge of collapsing after the company behind it, owned by Toshiba Corp, laid off 60 percent of its workforce and embarked on a final effort to sell the project. (bit.ly/2x78hsz)

The Telegraph

- An investment trust aiming to compete against buy-to-let landlords in the booming private rental market will fire the starting gun on its 175 million pounds ($227.78 million) London IPO on Wednesday, The Daily Telegraph understands. (bit.ly/2x4avsQ)

- German pilots have upped the ante in their bitter dispute with Ryanair, calling a "surprise" strike and forcing 150 flights to be cancelled at short notice. (bit.ly/2x4TXSe)

Sky News

- The hacking group behind the theft of 380,000 customers' details from British Airways has been linked to a similar heist from Ticketmaster. Cyber security company RiskIQ says evidence indicates that criminal hacking group Magecart is behind the digital skimming hacks. (bit.ly/2x64SdH)

- British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to announce a 106 million pound funding boost for the research and development of zero-emission vehicles to help meet a target for British roads to be free of petrol and diesel cars by 2050. (bit.ly/2x5OUAe)

The Independent

- Morrisons could face a 1 billion pound bill if new legal action against the firm is successful. Law firm Leigh Day is seeking compensation for women shop-floor employees at the supermarket who are paid less than male staff at Morrisons' distribution centres. (ind.pn/2x5ZvLj)

- The British Chambers of Commerce called in Theresa May's government to axe its "arbitrary" target of reducing net migration to below 100,000, while the government's main migration advisory body recommends keeping overseas students as part of official migration statistics. (ind.pn/2x71HCs) ($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)