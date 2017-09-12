PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- 21st Century Fox Inc's 11.7 billion pounds ($15.54 billion )bid to take over Sky Plc has suffered a setback after the culture secretary, Karen Bradley, said that she was minded to refer the deal to regulators over concerns about broadcasting standards. bit.ly/2xXZ3hc

- High Court judges will be asked to rule on whether the inquiry team investigating the causes of the Grenfell Tower fire is sufficiently ethnically and socially diverse. bit.ly/2xY2AMr

The Guardian

- The Murdochs face the biggest investigation into their record as media owners since the Leveson inquiry after the culture secretary said their proposed 11.7 billion pounds takeover of Sky should face a further six-month inquiry. bit.ly/2fh6OI5

- Air Berlin has been forced to cancel about 100 flights after an "unusually high number" of pilots called in sick, in what is believed to be a wildcat strike against possible redundancies at the bankrupt airline. bit.ly/2fg5Uf1

The Telegraph

- Bell Pottinger Pvt has succumbed to the scandal of a divisive campaign it ran for controversial billionaire family the Guptas in South Africa and filed for administration. bit.ly/2gYwWLA

- The Competition and Markets Authority has cleared the way for an oil-services mega-merger after agreeing that Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's plan to sell off its North Sea business would be enough to assuage its concerns over the John Wood Group takeover. bit.ly/2h1t8cq

Sky News

- The fourth round of Brexit talks has been delayed by a week to Sept. 25. A spokesperson said "both sides" had agreed to push back the date to give negotiators "flexibility" to make progress at the current stage. bit.ly/2xXImm0

-Matthias Wissmann, head of the German Automotive Association, said contingency plans were being formed to deal with a possible failure of Brexit negotiations in the next 18 months. bit.ly/2xY4EnA

The Independent

- Hope Hicks has officially become the third person to hold the title of communications director in United State President Donald Trump's White House. ind.pn/2xXL3nC

- Theresa May has asked Donald Trump to help settle a trade dispute over Bombardier which could financially devastate one of Northern Ireland's biggest employers and put thousands of jobs at risk, following pressure from the DUP. ind.pn/2xYebLf ($1 = 0.7529 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)