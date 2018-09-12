PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc could use up to 4 billion pounds ($5.22 billion) of surplus capital to pay out a special one-off dividend to shareholders, its chairman, Howard Davies, told The Times. (bit.ly/2N9OKCK)

- New European Union copyright legislation will create a "perverse incentive" forcing big internet companies, such as Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc, to take down copyrighted content before removing terrorist videos or child pornography. (bit.ly/2x7Fy7U)

The Guardian

- A leaderless world is sleepwalking towards a repeat of its near meltdown in late 2008 and early 2009 because it has failed to remedy the causes of the financial crash of a decade ago, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has warned.(bit.ly/2x6aBki)

- Music companies, film makers and media publishers could be in line for billions in payouts after EU lawmakers voted to accept controversial changes to copyright rules that aim to make tech companies including Facebook and Google share more of their revenue.(bit.ly/2x9Wmel)

The Telegraph

- Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it plans to shut a further 15 branches, just a month after its chief executive, Antonio Horta-Osorio, committed to maintaining the UK's biggest branch network. (bit.ly/2x6PVIQ)

- Vodafone Group Plc is moving ahead with plans to connect homes in Milton Keynes with "gigafast" broadband, saying that some parts of the city will have access to the service from October. (bit.ly/2x3DDB6)

Sky News

- The trustees of the British Airways-sponsored Airways Pension Scheme are close to a pension buy-in deal with Legal & General, to insure more than 4 billion pounds of its historic pension liabilities.(bit.ly/2x6boSi)

- Britons could face a return to phone roaming and data charges when they travel in the EU in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit, the government is expected to warn on tomorrow.(bit.ly/2x6QUc0)

The Independent

- The Transport Select Committee has blamed the now-defunct Virgin Trains East Coast operator for failing to fulfil its franchise – and insists that the Department for Transport shares the blame for the fiasco. (ind.pn/2NaHoi4)