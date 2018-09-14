PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 14

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- House prices would fall by 35 percent over three years following a chaotic no-deal Brexit, according to a briefing by Bank of England governor Mark Carney to the cabinet. (bit.ly/2xa14st)

- The impact of the pain at Jaguar Land Rover is spreading through the UK automotive supply chain as Ricardo Plc, the engineering consultancy, admitted that its profits had been hit by the decline at Britain's largest carmaker. (bit.ly/2xdSlVA)

The Guardian

- International Energy Agency warns there is a risk of oil prices spiralling higher in the coming months, posing extra costs for drivers and a dilemma for the chancellor, Philip Hammond, as he looks to raise fuel duty. (bit.ly/2xdcRW7)

- House of Fraser customers who were promised refunds for undelivered goods in the wake of the department store's collapse are to lose their money after its new owner, Sports Direct , reneged on the offer. (bit.ly/2xd9Fd3)

The Telegraph

- The John Lewis Partnership is facing pressure to overhaul its 'never knowingly undersold' price pledge after discounting from rivals helped wipe out profits. (bit.ly/2xceCTz)

Sky News

- At least three of the 'big four' accounting firms have refused to tender for the audit of Sports Direct International , because of potential conflicts of interest and reputational issues relating to the company's corporate governance. (bit.ly/2xhp7VC)

- Weather forecaster MeteoGroup, which employs more than 100 meteorologists, is closing in on a sale to a rival that will crystallise an overall loss for General Atlantic, its owner since 2013. (bit.ly/2xccsU1)

The Independent

- British MP's have accused Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc Chief Executive Ross McEwan of withholding information from the Commons Treasury Committee about a police investigation into a former employee of the bank's infamous Global Restructuring Group. (ind.pn/2xdKwPw)