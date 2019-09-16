PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Financial Conduct Authority failed to alert investors when it discovered an alteration to the city regulator's own public register gave the false impression the business of a peer-to-peer platform was regulated. bit.ly/2O2z57m

A major IT upgrade to help National Grid Plc to keep the lights on and cut costs to consumers is running six years late and is still not working properly. bit.ly/2O3ufa7

The Guardian

More than a million workers in Britain do not receive any of the holiday pay they are guaranteed by law, according to a report exposing the scale of violations in the UK jobs market. bit.ly/2O2ty0B

More than 1,400 UK restaurants collapsed in the year since June 2018 – underlining the scale of the so-called "casual dining crunch", which has led to customers turning their backs on chains such as Byron, Strada, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Jamie Oliver's restaurant empire. bit.ly/2NYMNIx

The Telegraph

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he "passionately" believes he can clinch a new Brexit deal with Brussels as he gave the clearest indication yet that an agreement is close. bit.ly/302xFAX

Thomas Cook Group Plc has secured an extra week to hammer out a 1.1-billion-pound ($1.37 billion) rescue deal, as debt speculators pile pressure on the troubled holiday company. bit.ly/2O2fELT

Sky News

The Liberal Democrats will campaign at the next election on a "cancel Brexit" platform, after party members approved a policy switch at their annual conference in Bournemouth. bit.ly/302xx4r