PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 17

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Mike Ashley, the boss of Sports Direct International Plc , is set to turn his hand to becoming a luxury property developer in one of London's most exclusive neighbourhoods. bit.ly/2MCktHC

- Growth will slow to "a snail's pace" this year as Brexit uncertainty deals a blow to hopes of resurgent trade and investment, the British Chambers of Commerce has warned as it sharply downgraded its forecasts. bit.ly/2MBjXJO

The Guardian

- Vast quantities of data on hundreds of thousands of people is being used to construct computer models in an effort to predict child abuse and intervene before it can happen, the Guardian has learned. bit.ly/2MDQtuO

- MPs could undo the Chequers deal once the UK has left the EU, Michael Gove has claimed, saying the prime minister's proposal was the "right one for now". bit.ly/2MFQ3UG

The Telegraph

- Time is running out for BAE Systems to confirm a long-awaited deal to sell Typhoon fighters to Qatar. bit.ly/2MCouf5

- The world's biggest turbine maker MHI Vestas is planning to expand its UK manufacturing base in the coming years in ­another vote of confidence for Britain's post-Brexit industrial future. bit.ly/2Mxd10l

Sky News

- A major incident was declared in Salisbury after two people - including a Russian national - fell ill at a restaurant. bit.ly/2QzW4W8

- Sky News is launching a campaign for an independent commission to organise TV debates between leaders of the main political parties in general elections. bit.ly/2MF99ue

The Independent

- A total of 151 Brexit-related motions have been submitted by local Labour parties, with dozens asking the party's annual conference to back either a general election or a fresh public vote on the final Brexit deal. ind.pn/2MDusMJ