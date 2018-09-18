PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Abbott underpaid an estimated 124 million pounds ($163.01 million) of tax a year in Britain, according to Oxfam. bit.ly/2xiuVPw

- John Lyttle is leaving Primark, where he is chief operating officer, to take over the day-to-day running of Boohoo from its founders Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane in a significant reorganisation of the Aim-listed online fashion retailer. bit.ly/2xhEQoH

The Guardian

- Britain's energy regulator, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets, has been fighting to keep secret the claims of two whistleblowers who independently raised concerns about potentially serious irregularities in projects worth billions of pounds, the Guardian can reveal. bit.ly/2QC0gEV

- Jaguar Land Rover has announced that about 2,000 staff will move to a three-day week at its Castle Bromwich plant in the West Midlands, only hours after the carmaker was accused of "scaremongering" about the impact of Brexit by a Conservative MP. bit.ly/2xrZGB3

The Telegraph

- British and French fishermen have reached a deal to end the so-called scallop wars in the English Channel following a furious clash last month. bit.ly/2PJNxyB

- Dominic Chappell, the former owner of BHS, was accused launching a "cynical attempt to re-write history" as he attempted to overturn a conviction relating to the firm's pension funds, a court has heard. bit.ly/2xijVBT

Sky News

- Spanish lender Banco Santander is in talks to buy the City stockbroker‎ Peel Hunt, in a move that could kick-start a fresh round of consolidation in the sector, Sky news has learnt. bit.ly/2QDd8L1

- Kweku Adoboli, a former UBS trader convicted of fraud, has been temporarily saved from being deported to Ghana from the United Kingdom. bit.ly/2QB68y9

The Independent

- Unilever could see its plans to move to a single headquarters in the Netherlands rejected by shareholders, after one of its biggest investors, Aviva, said it would vote against the proposal. ind.pn/2xgOzLS