PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 18

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British online supermarket Ocado Group Plc could start delivering Marks and Spencer Group Plc groceries earlier than its original schedule of next September amid a boost in retail sales. bit.ly/300fJX3

Thomas Cook Group Plc cleared another hurdle on the way to a 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) rescue deal by filing for Chapter 15 court protection in the United States. bit.ly/306KMkS

The Guardian

Virgin Atlantic has laid out plans to boost its network of international routes by more than 400% and challenge the dominance of British Airways at an expanded Heathrow. bit.ly/30g2IsB

Tokyo-based Daikokuya Holdings pulled the plug on its Albemarle and Bond business amid concern that its losses would increase after Brexit. bit.ly/309KKYk

The Telegraph

The chief technology officer of Arm Holdings, Mike Muller, will retire at the end of September, the British microchip designer said, three years after the company was acquired by SoftBank Group Corp for 24 billion pounds. bit.ly/30892SE

British payments technology start-up GoCardless has launched its online direct debit service in the U.S. and will open a new office in San Francisco. bit.ly/31HGQ6w

Sky News

Andrew Tinkler has told the board of struggling logistics firm Eddie Stobart Plc that he is interested in bidding for the firm. bit.ly/308aEvG

Credit card interest rates have reached their highest in at least 13 years, according to personal finance data provider Moneyfacts, putting shoppers preparing to splash out for Christmas at risk of higher bills. bit.ly/306k0Jn