PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 19

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

-Theresa May has summoned ministers to a special cabinet meeting at which she will seek to bind Boris Johnson to her vision of Brexit on the eve of a key speech this week. bit.ly/2w4RPHs

-The alleged Parsons Green attacker may have built his bomb in a shed at the bottom of the back garden of his Surrey foster home, police have said. bit.ly/2f6HRPe

The Guardian

-The government needs to step in to help tackle the mountain of debt being racked up by consumers in Britain, the chief financial regulator has warned, as new data shows that personal debt burdens are continuing to rise. bit.ly/2w3ln8z

-Chris Geoghegan, father of the Bell Pottinger executive at the centre of the South Africa scandal that brought down the City PR firm, has resigned from his role as a board member of London-listed pest control and hygiene firm Rentokil Initial Plc .

The Telegraph

-The row over state subsidies for Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc topped talks between Theresa May and Justin Trudeau, with the British and Canadian prime ministers vowing to fight to protect jobs in their countries. bit.ly/2w3wlLj

-Ryanair could have to fork out 20 million euros ($23.92 million) in compensation as it moved to cancel the flights of roughly 400,000 passengers after admitting to "messing up" the allocation of holiday to its pilots. bit.ly/2f6DBz2

Sky News

-British holiday carrier Monarch Airlines is working with KPMG on options for the sale or restructuring of its short-haul business through a joint venture or feeder deal with another airline. bit.ly/2w4SiJI

-The entrepreneurs who founded TransferWise, Taavet Hinrikus and Kirsto Kaarmann, are poised to land windfalls worth millions of pounds by selling their first shares in the company they founded six years ago. bit.ly/2w4jqbJ

The Independent

-Uber will have to pay 2.9 million pounds ($3.92 million) over the next five years to operate in London, under a new licensing fee structure due to be introduced by Transport for London this week. ind.pn/2w3wxu1

-Michael Kors Holdings Ltd is set to complete its proposed 900 million pounds ($1.22 billion) takeover of Jimmy Choo Plc after more than 98 percent of shareholders of the luxury shoemaker backed the bid at a meeting. ind.pn/2f7rQIO