PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British Airways and other airlines are facing a legal challenge from scientists seeking to end the blockade on flying animals for research. bit.ly/2xv7Lol

- Jeremy Wright, the culture secretary, said that the government was considering imposing a levy on digital platforms such as Facebook and Alphabet's Google to help combat fake news and support institutions such as the BBC. bit.ly/2xyxb4s

The Guardian

- Third Energy, one of the firms at the frontline of the United Kingdom's fracking drive, has been hit by the departure of two of its directors due to delays over its flagship project in North Yorkshire. Campaigners said the resignations were a sign of a company "in meltdown". bit.ly/2xvHXZl

- Spain's high court has rejected an extradition request from Switzerland against Hervé Falciani for leaking details of thousands of clients of HSBC's private bank. bit.ly/2QBozmm

The Telegraph

- Germany's car giants are being investigated by European Union authorities who suspect they colluded to delay development of anti-pollution systems for petrol and diesel cars. bit.ly/2QJW5Hp

- Hospitality group Arora admitted that hotel airport car parking charges at Heathrow violated competition law. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) handed Heathrow a 1.6 million pound ($2.11 million) fine. Arora escaped a penalty. bit.ly/2QEdAIZ

Sky News

- The European Union is no longer planning to sue Ireland over its failure to recover 14.3 billion euro ($16.70 billion) in back taxes and interest from Apple Inc after the company handed over the money. bit.ly/2xuZgK0

- Kopparbergs Bryggeri AB will start manufacturing its ciders in Britain for the first time in an attempt to lessen the fall-out from Brexit. bit.ly/2xtVIYE

The Independent

- A no-deal Brexit would cost Honda Motor Co tens of millions of pounds and make it more difficult to bring necessary parts from Europe into the United Kingdom, the car maker has warned. ind.pn/2xwKi6o

- Carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG is bringing a planned shutdown of its Oxford plant forward to begin on the same day the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, in a bid to minimise the potential disruption a no-deal Brexit would create, the company said on Tuesday. ind.pn/2xtSa8L