PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 19

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's Metro Bank Plc has warned it could face a "significant" bill after regulators widened their investigations into a 900 million pound ($1.1 billion) accounting scandal. bit.ly/300ZuJl

French electricity company EDF, has insisted that its nuclear reactors are safe, despite admitting that six contained components that fail to meet industry standards. bit.ly/30aItfM

The Guardian

Britain's crown estate has opened the first leasing round for offshore windfarms in a decade to usher in a new generation of wind projects expected to eventually generate an investment of 20 billion pound ($24.9 billion). bit.ly/30cDNWw

House prices in Britain are rising at the slowest annual rate for seven years as Brexit uncertainty dampens consumer demand. bit.ly/304p2VP

The Telegraph

Executives from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) are under growing pressure to sweeten the terms of its 32 billion pound ($39.9 billion) offer for the London Stock Exchange Group as a takeover battle for the British bourse intensifies. bit.ly/31Eq48I

Tesco Plc Chief Executive Dave Lewis has ruled out the sale of chlorine-washed chicken if Britain strikes new trade deals with the U.S. after Brexit. bit.ly/31CnFew

Sky News

BT Group Plc and its broadband infrastructure rivals are in secret talks with the government about a timetable for switching off copper broadband services. bit.ly/31x0i5X

A strike planned by British Airways Plc pilots for Sept 27 has been called off on Wednesday. bit.ly/31yxV7t

The Independent

Petrochemicals firm Ineos has picked Bridgend in Wales to build a new 4x4 vehicle inspired by the Land Rover Defender, creating up to 500 jobs. bit.ly/31yz92z

Britain intervenes on the sale of defence firm Cobham Plc to a US private equity firm Advent International, ordering an investigation into the 4 billion pounds ($5 billion) takeover on national security grounds. bit.ly/308r6Ml ($1 = 0.8018 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)