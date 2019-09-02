PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Preventing a repeat of the worst blackout in a decade by running more backup power plants could cost consumers 1 billion pounds ($1.23 billion) a year, the boss of National Grid Plc has warned. bit.ly/2zGd06c

Cuadrilla Resources has apologised to residents after last week's tremor and begun investigating whether it may have damaged homes. bit.ly/2zKz0wQ

The Guardian

UK's reliance on electricity imports has climbed to a record high amid fears that homes and businesses could face higher energy bills if the UK crashes out of Europe. bit.ly/2zISgL9

Millennials are falling victim to scams involving handing money to fraudsters more than any other age group, according to Lloyds Bank. bit.ly/2zJj4Lg

The Telegraph

Cobham Plc's British operations are assured according to Advent, the U.S. private equity fund trying to buy the historic aerospace and defence company. bit.ly/2zKtfPC

Skills-starved industries have warned that Britain could face an acute worker shortage after Brexit as business leaders urge the Chancellor to tackle the issue at this week's spending review. bit.ly/2zKxz1f

Sky News

Finance Minister Sajid Javid has called in 20 of the City of London's most senior figures for talks in an effort to convince a hitherto-sceptical constituency that a no-deal Brexit presents opportunities for the UK financial services industry. bit.ly/2PzwHqY

China has told the United States to stop acting like a "school bully" as the two countries imposed further tariffs on each other's goods on Sunday. bit.ly/2PxeSJc

The Independent

Ahead of a momentous week in Westminster, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn will summon the shadow cabinet for emergency talks to hammer out tactics to prevent a no-deal Brexit. bit.ly/2PyWpMt