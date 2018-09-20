PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Pensions Regulator has been asked to explain its handling of the Kodak retirement scheme after Frank Field questioned whether the watchdog had done enough to protect its members. bit.ly/2PPWztX

- Gambling adverts during live televised sports would be banned and bookmakers made to pay more than 140 million pounds ($184.02 million) towards helping to treat addicts under a Labour government. bit.ly/2QKKuI3

The Guardian

- Tesco has started a new front in its battle to win back shoppers from Aldi and Lidl with the launch of a new discount chain Jack's that promises to be the "cheapest in town". bit.ly/2PNJEc0

- Royal London Asset Management is the latest Ryanair Holdings Plc investor to announce it is planning to vote against the re-election of the airline's chairman at its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, over concerns about how the company is run. bit.ly/2QJjs3F

The Telegraph

- Irish homeware and fashion brand Orla Kiely, famous for its distinctive floral prints reminiscent of the 1970s, is going into liquidation, having closed its stores, shut down its website and made 40 staff redundant. bit.ly/2xwSLXb

- Energy supplier Green Star Energy will have to pay a 680,000 pounds ($893,792.00) penalty after Ofgem found that it had used online advertisements to trick customers into believing that it offered the lowest energy prices. bit.ly/2xCCLmG

Sky News

- The chief executive of British American Tobacco PLC is preparing to step down in the wake of a sector-wide share price decline prompted by investor concern over slowing sales growth. bit.ly/2xxuksL

- European airports have privately warned that a "no-deal" Brexit would cause "major disruption and heightened safety risks", Sky News has learned. bit.ly/2xyUX0q

The Independent

- Royal Mail Plc chairman Peter Long is stepping down with immediate effect to concentrate on his other role at estate agent Countrywide. ind.pn/2xAiFcF

- Britain's competition watchdog Competition and Markets Authority has launched the second stage of its investigation into the proposed 12 billion pounds ($15.77 billion) merger between supermarkets J Sainsbury Plc's and Asda Group Ltd. ind.pn/2xCpfPA