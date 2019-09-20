PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

British travel company Thomas Cook Group Plc's chances of survival are in the balance as it struggles to meet a demand from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and its other banks for an extra 200 million pounds ($250.46 million) of funding. bit.ly/30dJ9B4

The outgoing chief executive Lance Batchelor of Saga Plc has said it is too early to consider a break-up of the British travel-to-insurance group amid pressure from a U.S. activist investor. bit.ly/31D6YPZ

The Guardian

Brexit uncertainty and the slowdown in global growth has weakened the economy and made an interest rate cut more likely, the Bank of England has said. bit.ly/2NpvIrv

Almost half of Ryanair Holdings Plc shareholders have voted against a controversial new pay package for the chief executive, Michael O'Leary, that could result in the airline handing him a 99 million euros ($109.36 million) bonus within five years. bit.ly/2NoxFEI

The Telegraph

The Competition and Markets Authority said JD Sports Fashion Plc's 90 million pounds takeover of Footasylum Plc could lead to "higher prices" and "worse choice" for shoppers, but fell short of explaining its reasons in more detail. bit.ly/31Bt2L9

London Stock Exchange Plc Chief Executive David Schwimmer said the takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv, was a transaction bourse felt "very good about". bit.ly/309Hrk6

Sky News

British postal Royal Mail Plc has admitted a breach of competition law that led to an investigation by Ofcom. bit.ly/31zRs7y

The Independent

The government will need to spend much more than previously estimated to limit the short-term damage to families and firms from a no-deal Brexit, adding 60 billion pounds to its borrowing in the first year alone, according to a document by the Resolution Foundation. bit.ly/2V6eBw3