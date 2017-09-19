PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BHP Billiton is rethinking its membership of Australia's leading mining organisation over differences on climate change. The company committed on Tuesday to publishing a review of its membership of trade associations and explicitly disclosing where there were "material differences" in their positions. (bit.ly/2fxp1kD)

The head of the Treasury select committee has demanded a "full explanation" from the accounting watchdog for its decision to drop an investigation into KPMG's role as auditor of HBOS. (bit.ly/2fzkpe5)

The Guardian

Yoko Ono Lennon has stepped in to rescue the name of her husband from fizzy pop reinvention, taking legal action to halt the sale of a lemonade called John Lemon. The Polish company which sells the beverage has agreed to change its name to On Lemon after legal letters were sent by Ono Lennon's lawyers to the parent company and its distributors across Europe. (bit.ly/2fz1Wy8)

One of Lloyd's of London's largest insurance syndicates is to move its European headquarters to Dublin because of Brexit, Ireland's prime minister has announced. XL Group Ltd, which operates the XL Catlin brand, chose the Irish capital as its preferred location for its principal EU insurance company subject to regulatory approval, said the Irish Industrial Development Authority. (bit.ly/2fz4kVI)

The Telegraph

German dairy business Müller is defying worries about Brexit's impact by revealing plans for 100 million pounds ($135.15 million) of investment in its UK business. (bit.ly/2fz0Kux)

French oil company Total SA is in talks with Alphabet's Google Inc and Microsoft Corp to help develop bespoke artificial intelligence in the energy sector's race to tap digital technologies. (bit.ly/2fyfud9)

Sky News

Chinese insurer Ping An Insurance and consulting firm Oliver Wyman are buying stakes in 10X Future Technologies, the financial technology start-up founded by former Barclays chief Antony Jenkins. (bit.ly/2fxH0Yf)

Wyevale Garden Centres, which is owned by Guy Hands' Terra Firma Capital Partners has struck a 100 million pound debt deal with Hayfin, a specialist lender. (bit.ly/2fyChWr)