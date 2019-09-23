PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Standard Chartered Plc is locked in "very difficult" conversations with its leading shareholders over its chief executive's pay after an investor revolt over his pension. bit.ly/30dD20m

- Amazon.com Inc is secretly building a team of senior British property experts amid speculation that the online retailer is preparing for another assault on supermarkets. bit.ly/30imiVF

The Guardian

- One of Northern Ireland's biggest employers faces a crunch week as Wrightbus, which employs 1,400 staff, attempts to stave off collapse by securing a last-minute rescue deal. bit.ly/30o2cJX

- Brewing firm Budweiser is to phase out single-use plastic pack rings from its entire range of UK-produced beer, which include the bestselling brands Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light, by the end of 2020. bit.ly/30jGR44

The Telegraph

- The Bank for International Settlements said the high-risk loans have climbed to $1.4 trillion and are increasingly being sliced and diced much like subprime mortgage debt before 2007. bit.ly/30dUhi9

- Property tycoon Robert Tchenguiz has added 250 million stg to his comeback war chest after selling the NHS's HQ in Leeds, part of a wider plan to top up his coffers following the end of a lengthy legal saga. bit.ly/30hrCsr

Sky News

- Thomas Cook Group Plc, Britain's oldest travel agent, was close to collapsing on Sunday night as last-ditch rescue talks looked like ending in catastrophic failure. KPMG is being lined up to oversee the insolvency of Thomas Cook's UK tour operating business. bit.ly/30kaZwn

- British foreign secretary Dominic Raab insisted that Thomas Cook passengers will not be stranded overseas if the company collapses into administration. bit.ly/31Imlqz