PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Sept 24

Sept 24 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- UK city regulator is facing questions about whether trading in Thomas Cook Group Plc shares should have been suspended weeks before its collapse and about the lack of disclosure over the company's rescue talks with lenders. bit.ly/2kHUEhm

- British lender Metro Bank Plc halted a plan to raise 250 million pounds ($310.80 million) from a bond issuance to investors due to "market conditions". The bank said it had "decided not to proceed at this time". bit.ly/2mdXACR

The Guardian

- Neil Woodford has invested 84% proceeds from sales of stakes in unquoted stocks and unlisted companies into FTSE 100 stocks after seeing the value of his flagship Woodford Equity Income Fund tumble 13% following its shock suspension in June. bit.ly/2mI9Ag7

- Cambridge-based GW Pharmaceuticals Plc said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European commission has approved the first cannabis-based medicine, Epidyolex, for seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of childhood epilepsy. bit.ly/2mcFiBQ

The Telegraph

- Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG is investigating claims that it hired private detectives to shadow ex-wealth management head, Iqbal Khan, after he moved to UBS Group AG. bit.ly/2lcA48V

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its former chairman Carlos Ghosn have paid a total of $16 million to settle anti-fraud charges brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. bit.ly/2l0vcUB

Sky News

- The Boeing Company will pay the families of 346 passengers who died in two 737 MAX crashes $144,500 each, administrators say. bit.ly/2mfQ61S

- Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc has made a 3.8 million pound cash offer for Goals Soccer Centres Plc , the struggling five-a-side football pitch operator in which he already holds a 19% stake. bit.ly/2mcGoxy

$1 = 0.8046 pounds)